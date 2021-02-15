Running is my favorite exercise, especially in a town like Webster. However, it is not without one major drawback: stalking. It’s a scary situation, and while you may know what to do, proper reaction can be hard to remember when you’re alone and afraid.
Calling the police, looking for ways to identify the watcher and finding safety are all important, but creating a safety plan in advance will make everything else easier.
Know your route before you use it. Know the intersections, entrances, and exits, and type of terrain you’re on. Note isolated, as well as busier areas.
Create a network. Ask neighbors, and even businesses if you can knock on their door if you are in danger. Map your route around them accordingly.
Use your phone. Call friends and family at intervals. It keeps you aware of the time, and others aware of where you are.
Whistles, tasers, mace and even your keys are items you should keep on you at all times.
Map your route around your car. You can use your vehicle for a quick escape or a safe haven.
When you call the police, drive to the station. This way the stalker doesn’t follow you home, and you will be heading to someone who can handle the situation. It’s important to identify the person/s, but your safety is your main concern.
Stay safe.
Evy Yost
Webster Groves