Preparation for the Class 4 District 4 girls softball championship began at 6 a.m. on Oct. 18. Throughout the school day at Webster Groves High School, the players had a group text on the hour every hour. The players high fived each other whenever they saw each other in the hallways.
The energy level rose throughout the day, right through to Webster Groves winning its sixth district title in school history, the school’s second softball championship victory in a row. The Statesmen overcame a 3-2 deficit to win by a 5-3 score over St. Joseph’s Academy on Oct. 18 at Plymouth Field.
“We were really hyped for the whole day,” said sophomore third baseman Myah King, one of the game’s heroes. The win improved Webster Groves’ record to 20-8, its first 20-victory season since 2013, when the Statesmen finished with a 23-2 mark behind the pitching of then-senior Emma Buckles and then-sophomore Madyson Stallcup, both now assistant coaches on the current squad.
Webster Groves, which boasts four league crowns and gained a share of the Suburban Conference Red Pool with Northwest Cedar Hill with 7-1 records. The Statesmen defeated the host Lions, 8-4, on Oct. 16. The Statesmen also won league titles in 2012, 2013 and 2018.
“It’s not a bad week,” Webster Groves Coach Bryan Gibson said. “Five and 0, a share of the conference title and a district title. That’s pretty exciting.”
King, playing with plenty of energy, had a memorable game. In the field, King produced six assists on groundballs and had one putout. Her defensive prowess came at the right times of the game as four of those assists came with runners in scoring position in three different innings.
“Usually, I do not play that well,” King said of her defense. “I just really wanted it today. It was win or go home at this point.”
Offensively, King was just as intense, contributing one hit, one run scored and one stolen base to lead Webster Groves’ five-hit attack. The Statesmen took advantage of seven errors and two walks.
“Amazing,” Statesmen senior center fielder Molly McPheeters said. “She definitely came through in the clutch today. She made good plays on the infield while runners were on base. She had a clutch hit. She did well. She was big today. She was on fire.”
With the score 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning, King lined a base hit to right field. Senior pinch-hitter Elise Keller, who had singled, seemed to slow up at second base, figuring the right fielder would field the ball successfully. Instead, she misplayed the ball, allowing Keller to score what proved to be the winning run and King to advance to third base easily with a single and two-base error.
“I was ready for the outside pitch every time,” King said of her game-winning hit. “And in my last at-bat, I just took it that way. I’m just looking for base hits.”
As Keller slowed up, King zipped around the bases and nearly passed Keller.
“I saw my coach say ‘Go!, Go!’ I was not stopping,” said King.
She scored the final run on a sacrifice fly to left field from senior right fielder Noel Spatola.
Gibson said King has been a huge benefit to her team this fall.
“She needed to be challenged and we think we’re a better team for having her out there,” Gibson said. “You look at her numbers (from last year) and they’re pretty good. But she fought it all year. She had a lot of strikeouts, a lot of missed contact, a lot of foul balls. That’s not is what she would want as far as driving the ball hard. Today, the clutch hit and drove it in.”
King was in uniform for last season’s district crown.
“It means a lot because last year I didn’t get to really be in the moment with them,” King said. “I was there, but I wasn’t in the moment. And, today, I actually felt the intensity of how it feels to really be in a district championship win.”