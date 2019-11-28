With its season-long goal of a state championship denied, Webster Groves High School struggled in the first half of the Class 3 Missouri State third place boys soccer game on Nov. 23 at the Soccer Park in Fenton.
But in the final 40 minutes, Webster Groves turned a scoreless halftime into a 3-0 victory over Neosho to claim third place and finish with a 21-7 record, which includes winning nine of its final 10 contests.
“It was bittersweet,” said Tim Velten, who just completed his first season as Webster Groves’ head coach. “It’s not the game we had hoped to be in, but you get to end with a win.”
Webster Groves had difficulty regrouping after an emotional and disappointing 2-1 loss in the state semifinals to rival and eventual state champion Rockwood Summit on Nov. 22.
The Rockwood Summit Falcons scored the game winner with 45 seconds left in regulation, but Statesmen senior midfielder Owen Culver, who from the penalty kick area, hit the crossbar in the game’s final seconds.
“I thought it was going in,” Velten said. “We all believed we were going to win ... that’s what made it so gut-wrenching. We were devastated.”
But Velten told the players not to give up.
“How many teams have you played on being down 2-1 with 45 seconds left? These guys put the ball down and went right at them and darn near scored it. It shows a lot about their character,” Velten said.
Culver said the team kept pushing.
“We had 45 seconds left,” he said. “A lot of the team was defeated because we just got scored on, but a couple of the senior leaders stepped up and said we still have time and we should push for it. My shot beat the defenders ... I just couldn’t hit the target.”
After a lackluster first half in the game for third place against Neosho, Velten let his players know he was unhappy with their performance.
“I made my emotional speech before the game and the relationships you build here last forever,” Velten said. “Today’s game was about them putting on the uniform one last time and playing Statesmen soccer. We know that is special. It’s soccer, but it’s all about the relationships they build that last a lifetime.”
Against Neosho, senior forward Ben Winkelmann scored twice within 22 seconds in his final game of the season and career. He finished the season with 15 goals, one behind junior midfielder and goal-scoring leader Jon Campbell and 38 points, one behind scoring leader Campbell.
Senior midfielder Chris Campbell scored Webster Groves’ third goal with 15:32 remaining in regulation. Culver finished with two assists while Sam Stevens assisted on the second goal of the game. Junior goaltender Trevor Mihill, who played 75 minutes, and backup Luca Zarky, who was in for the final five minutes of the game, combined for the shutout.
“That was exciting,” Winkelmann said. “We wanted to make it back to the state championships like last year, but it didn’t work out like that. We knew that we didn’t want to have our last game to be a bad one, so we got it done.”
Culver hit the crossbar one more time with 21:30 remaining in the second half against Neosho.
“It was a flashback,” he said. “I was a little defeated after I hit that.”
Culver kept the disappointment of the loss to Summit in perspective.
“That was unfortunate, but that’s how it goes sometimes,” he said. “The smallest margins decide soccer. That’s why we love it. You can’t always have the glory, but you just have to accept what happens and move on.”
Velton said it’s been a good season and each squad is unique and special in its own way.
“These (11) seniors will always have a special place in my heart,” he said. “They went to bat for me with the administration and let them know they wanted me to be their guy (new coach).”