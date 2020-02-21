The Webster Groves High School boys basketball team found itself in a predicament again, this time against Hazelwood Central at Roberts Gymnasium.
The Statesmen saw a 23-12 halftime lead evaporate to 30-29 with two minutes, 48 seconds remaining in the third quarter, but the team regrouped and rolled to a 59-47 victory on “Senior Night” and the squad’s final home game of the season on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
The team’s strong starts, but inability to hold the lead until later pulling off a come-from-behind victory has become a familiar pattern this season. Webster Groves blew a double-digit lead to lose the Webster Classic to McCluer 49-48 on Dec. 14 at Roberts Gymnasium. The Statesmen nearly lost a double-digit lead to rival Kirkwood before prevailing 63-61 on Dec. 20, also at Roberts Gymnasium. Parkway South nearly overcame a 35-23 deficit before falling 55-50 to the Statesmen on Feb. 6. That game was also on Webster’s home turf at Roberts Gymnasium.
“I guess my biggest thought is that we’ve been here before,” Justin Mathes, Webster Groves’ first-year coach, said. “I think we’re a better team than we were the last time we were in that situation. They went out and proved it.”
The one-two scoring punch of Statesman junior guard Anthony Phiffer and senior guard Jacobie Banks led the way for Webster Groves. Phiffer, who had five rebounds and took two first-half charges, finished with 16 points. That was one more than Banks, who also had four steals, two assists, four rebounds and took one charge.
Coach Mathes said both Banks and Phiffer were both instrumental in the win.
“Anthony Phiffer, after sitting for a while, came in gave us some great moments,” Mathes said of Phiffer, who tallied nine of his points in the final eight minutes of the game.
Banks also made a big difference, scoring 12 of his points in the second half. He hit jumpers or scored on drives to the bucket despite having to battle Hazelwood Central’s inside presence.
“When he got going downhill, I thought it really changed the game for us,” Mathes said of Banks. “He’s got a great finishing package and a variety of ways to finish at the rim.”
Webster Groves junior forward Luke Maupin corralled a game-high 14 rebounds, five on the offensive side, and had eight points, all coming in the first half.
“He was as good as anybody on the glass tonight,” Mathes said. “He went up with two and got it, landed on balance and distributed and made some nice outlets that got us going in transition, a couple of putbacks in the first half.
Statesman junior reserve guard Ethan Chartrand canned a three-point base-line field goal to extend Webster Groves’ lead to 33-29, then a streaking Banks converted a perfect pass from Maupin into a layup to extend the lead to 35-29.
Webster Groves never looked back.
“It was across the board that guys stepped up and made plays when they had to,” Mathes said.
Mathes said Webster Groves’ man-to-man defense sealed the victory.
“It started with the defense, locked into the scouting report and executed the defensive game plan almost to perfection,” he said.
Webster Groves (17-6) winner of its last five games, has three more regular-season games before post-season begins.
The Statesmen play at Ritenour at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21; at Normandy at 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24; and at Marquette at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27.
Winning the remaining games would secure the Statesmen’s 17th straight 20-victory season and 18th in the final 19 campaigns.
“We’re doing our best to peak at the right time,” Mathes said. “I think we’re trending in the right direction. Closing out that game as we did was big for us because we’ve been in that situation before. Hazelwood Central, when they turn up the pressure, that’s as good a press as anybody in the state and we handled it well. Our guys made big-time plays. That’s a positive sign.”