Webster Groves Statesman Luke Maupin #45 goes up for the basket with a Hazelwood Central opponent close behind during the Feb. 18 game at Roberts Gymnasium. Maupin corralled a game-high 14 rebounds, five on the offensive side, and had eight points, all coming in the first half, which helped lead the Statesmen to a 59-47 victory./photo by Ursula Ruh