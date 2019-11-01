Minutes after Northwest-Cedar Hill thrashed Webster Groves 18-8 in the Class 4 state quarterfinals, the Statesmen girls softball players sat in a circle on the Seckman High School turf and reminisced.
There was plenty of laughter and tears in recalling the fun times in this record-setting season. Webster Groves (21-9) won its first Class 4 sectional with a 10-3 win over Marquette on Oct. 23, advancing to its first Class 4 state quarterfinals against Northwest-Cedar Hill on Oct. 28. Although that game ended in the sixth inning because of the 10-run rule, just getting there was a victory for the Statesmen.
Webster Groves also shared the Suburban South Red Pool title with Northwest (26-4) after a dramatic-come-from-behind 8-4 road victory when it scored all eight runs in the top of the seventh inning.
“We’re just talking about funny memories from the season,” senior shortstop Elizabeth “Z” Zareh said. “We all know each other. There’s always that one person who will pick everyone up. That one person will be sentimental, then that someone will come back with that funny comment. It’s just been a heck of a ride.”
Webster Groves Coach Bryan Gibson, who just completed his 16th season as mentor, said his players deserved a moment to recall the good times.
“They are very aware of what they’ve been able to accomplish and they’re very proud of it,” he said. “They’re a great group, especially with all the seniors, and the maturity and leadership. I couldn’t be prouder. They’re going to sit here for a while and enjoy each other’s company for the last time.”
Webster Groves’ never-say-die attitude had to be part of the discussion. The Statesmen cut Northwest’s lead to 9-7 by scoring six runs in the top of the fifth inning in the state quarterfinal game. Zareh’s two-run double, a liner to left field, highlighted the uprising.
Northwest, which pounded out 19 hits and took advantage of eight errors, went on a 9-1 run thereafter to seal Webster Groves’ fate.
“I know that we were just waiting for something to jump on,” Zareh said. “When we started getting on base and stringing hits together, we really came alive. It was so good to feel that again and we’ve felt that every game since playing them for the conference championship. We brought so much energy every game. We did that today, too.”
Gibson said the comeback attempt was typical of his team’s grittiness.
“That’s kind of what we’ve done all year,” he said. “We’ve talked about being a resilient team and being a hard team to play against. I’m really proud of the kids. They don’t give up. We’ve talked all week about being ready from the first pitch and battling all the way through the last pitch, and I think we did that today. We certainly felt like were in it. We beat them a week-and-a-half ago, and we had to play a heck of a game to do that.”
Zareh led Webster Groves’ 10-hit attack with three hits, one walk, two runs batted in and two runs scored in four plate appearances.
“I just wanted to take every at-bat like it could be my last and hit the ball hard,” the senior player said. “We accomplished our goal and there’s not anyone I would have rather done it with. This was the best part of high school.”
Senior center fielder Molly McPheeters went two for four, including a solo home run over the left field fence in the second inning, with two runs batted in and two runs scored.
Sophomore third baseman Myah King produced two hits in three at-bats with one run batted in and one run scored. Junior first baseman Kelly Collins went two for four with one run scored.