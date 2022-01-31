Sydney Wilhelm and Heidi Ehlert were once cheerleaders together at Webster Groves High School. This spring, the two will reunite on stage as contestants — and rivals — as they vie for the title of Miss Missouri USA.
Wilhelm and Ehlert, who graduated in 2015 and 2016 respectively, will travel to Branson from April 30 to May 1 to participate in the 2022 Miss Missouri USA pageant. Not to be confused with other similarly-named pageants, Miss Missouri USA selects the young woman who will go on to represent the state in the Miss USA pageant, which has been held annually since 1952. The winner of Miss USA will represent the country in the annual Miss Universe pageant.
Previously touted as a beauty pageant, Miss Universe and its qualifying events have evolved to include non-physical criteria such as personality, intelligence, character, talent and charitability.
All contestants are judged in a preliminary round with three phases: activewear/swimsuit, evening gown and a panel-style interview. The top five candidates advance to the final round, where they face an on-stage interview with topics ranging from current events and politics to their personal goals.
According to Wilhelm, pageant life is about so much more than looking good in a crown.
“While being able to go out on stage in a swimsuit is hard, pageants also give women a platform to be intelligent, confident and embrace something that is truly awesome,” she said. “Through competing, girls can get modeling jobs and volunteer opportunities. They’re able to walk in fashion shows or work with other organizations. You’re able to do whatever it is you want to do.”
Anywhere from roughly 40 to 80 women compete each year for the title of Miss Missouri USA. Contestants must have never been married or given birth and must reside in Missouri, or work or study there full time. This year’s candidates must have been born between 1994 and 2003.
Wilhelm was inspired to enter while watching a Miss USA pageant with her family. She first participated in Miss Missouri USA as Miss Webster Groves in 2018.
“I’d always wanted to compete. I talked about entering and my brother told me I should do it. So I signed up and was accepted,” said Wilhelm. “I saw the Miss USA who had just won used a coach from St. Louis, so I looked her up. I used her and I made top 15.”
Wilhelm participated again in 2019, this time placing in the top five. She graduated from the University of Missouri-St. Louis in 2020 with a degree in media studies. After moving to Chicago, she participated again — this time in the Miss Illinois USA pageant — in 2021.
In 2022, Wilhelm is once again representing her home city as Miss Webster Groves in the Miss Missouri USA pageant. She currently works at a hospitality PR agency in Chicago, splitting her time between Webster Groves and the Windy City.
All contestants must choose a “pageant platform” — the topic they will stand for during their reign as Miss Missouri. Wilhelm’s platform is anti-bullying and cyberbullying. She said she helped pass Missouri House Bill 1583, which recognizes cyberbullying as a form of bullying and requires schools to address it in their student handbooks.
“As someone who was cyberbullied in middle school, it has become my mission to spread awareness on the longterm effects bullying has on people and their mental health, as well as making sure schools take the issue seriously,” said Wilhelm. “I have come up with ‘The Real Deal’ mission, which aims to remind women that they were born with their own unique brand of beauty.”
“It’s About Making a Difference”
Unlike veteran Wilhelm, this year will be Ehlert’s first time entering the pageant arena. She will compete under the title of Miss Old Webster.
“Two of my friends are from the Philippines, and pageantry is really big there. Every year, we do a Miss Universe and Miss USA watch party. I watched it and I thought all those women seemed articulate, educated, smart and confident. I realized that’s what I want to achieve in my 20s. I want to become a woman who is empowered,” said Ehlert. “I’m taking a leap forward and doing something out of my comfort zone. I feel like I can grow and learn through it.”
A Rock Hill resident and recent media studies and marketing graduate of the University of Missouri-St. Louis, Ehlert is currently seeking a job in her hometown or a remote position to maximize time with her young Corgi, Nobu.
After deciding she wanted to enter the Miss Missouri USA pageant, she reached out to her high school friend Wilhelm for tips. She’s also been practicing her speaking skills with mock interviews and, of course, watching and studying Miss Missouri reruns.
Ehlert said even before the pageant, she’s already had a great experience since announcing her candidacy.
“It’s been awesome,” she said. “I’ve had old high school coaches and teachers and Webster residents who I haven’t seen for a while reach out. I was not expecting this much support and all of the good wishes and good luck’s. It’s been fantastic and I’m grateful for it all.”
Ehlert’s pageant platform is empowering children with intellectual and learning disabilities. Diagnosed with a learning disability in elementary school, Ehlert said she knows what it’s like to feel inferior to her classmates.
“It was hard for me to realize I could go to college and graduate and experience success in the areas I was behind in. So I want to help kids with learning disabilities feel more confident,” she said. “That’s a big thing about pageantry. It’s really so you can help your community with whatever you’re passionate about. It’s not just about beauty — it’s about making a difference.”
Residents can support their local Miss Missouri USA contestants with individual or business-level donations. Email Sydney Wilhelm at sydneywilhelm2015@yahoo.com. Donate to Heidi Ehlert at tinyurl.com/2p9ba34k.