The Webster Groves High School football team is in need of a new head coach for the second time in less than three months.
Munir Prince, who was named head coach for the Statesmen in December 2021 after the sudden resignation of former coach Matt Buha the month prior, announced last week that he’s leaving to take a collegiate coaching position. Prince has been at Webster Groves High School since the summer of 2020 when he was hired to be an assistant football coach and assistant activities director.
“I received an offer to serve as an assistant football coach for Eastern Michigan University, and after careful consideration, I realize that this opportunity is too rare for me to decline,” said Prince, who coached the 2021 Turkey Day game on Thanksgiving.
“It has been a pleasure working with everyone over the last two school years,” he added. “I’m committed to helping with the transition of my duties so that systems continue to function smoothly after my departure.”
Prince had coaching experience at the University of Missouri, Missouri State, Pittsburg State University and Drake before coming to Webster Groves High School in 2020. During his playing career as a defensive back for the University of Missouri, Prince was a part of multiple Big 12 North Division championship teams and several bowls. He started his collegiate playing career at Notre Dame.
Webster Groves School District officials said the search has already started to recruit a high-quality leader and coach.
The Webster Groves High School football team has struggled the past two seasons. The Statesmen were winless in 2021 and had a 0-3 record during the abbreviated season in 2020 due to COVID-19, making Buha’s record at Webster 0-12.
Buha, who was hired in February 2020 to replace longtime head coach Cliff Ice, resigned from his coaching duties on Nov. 4, 2021. Buha told the Times he resigned because of a “number of administrative directives” that were placed on the football program earlier this season, but declined to elaborate.