If it wasn’t for Webster Groves’ defense, the Statesmen’s 35-21 loss to Chaminade on Nov. 8 may have been worse.
Webster Groves’ Class 5 Missouri State playoff run ended in the District 3 semifinals. Next up is the annual Turkey Day Game against host Kirkwood at noon on Thanksgiving (Nov. 28) at Lyons Stadium.
“Our defense played a great ballgame, but we made too many mistakes against good teams,” Webster’s Coach Cliff Ice said.
Statesman senior running back/defensive back Kameron Yancey agreed.
“The number of mistakes we made in the playoffs, especially against a good team like Chaminade, we just can’t do that. We just got to come out and make fewer mistakes.”
Despite losing to Chaminade, Webster Groves (5-5) led 7-0 when Statesmen senior quarterback Enrique Quinones showcased his athleticism. He avoided a hard rush, rolled to his right upfield and found a wide open senior speedy wide receiver Jacobie Banks on the right sideline at the Chaminade 29-yard line.
From there, Banks turned the catch into a touchdown with one minute, 58 seconds left until intermission. Senior placekicker Preston Haney’s extra point gave the Statesmen a 7-0 lead, but the Statesmen’s lead lasted just 68 seconds.
Chaminade scored the next 35 points to take a 35-7 lead early in the fourth quarter, which included scoring twice in the final 48 seconds of the second quarter to take a 14-7 halftime lead.
But Webster Groves refused to quit. Quinones scored the final two touchdowns of the game 15 seconds apart. Quinones capped a 12-play, 4:50 drive with a three-yard touchdown plunge with 5:08 remaining in regulation. Haney missed the extra point to leave the score 35-13.
On the ensuing kick, Yancey recovered a fumble on Haney’s onside kick at the Webster Groves 49. On first down, Quinones busted off left tackle, broke one tackle, then squeezed past two defenders, cut to the left sideline and scored with 4:53 left in regulation.Yancey scored the two-point conversion on a right-tackle plunge to cut the deficit to 35-21.
After the defense stopped Chaminade on the ensuing drive at the Webster Groves’ 28, Quinones completed two passes, the first to Banks for 19 yards to the Statesmen 47 and later to Yancey for 31 yards to the Chaminade 10. Two plays later, Quinones tossed an interception in the end zone to end the Statesmen’s comeback bid.
“Obviously, in any sport, the game isn’t over until it’s 0:00 on the clock,” Yancey said. “Even if we’re down 50-7, it still doesn’t change the way we play.”
Quinones was 12 of 25 for 161 yards and one touchdown while rushing for 86 yards on 12 attempts and two touchdowns. Banks caught four passes for 89 yards and one touchdown.
Each team forced three turnovers. Yancey, senior linebacker DJ Johnson, and junior defensive lineman JayIsaac Kendrick recovered fumbles for Webster Groves. Banks, a defensive back, recorded a team-high 11 tackles while senior linebacker Maurion Clemons had 10 tackles. Senior defensive end Noah Arinze, Oklahoma bound, recorded six tackles and one quarterback sack. The defense stalled Chaminade’s first two drives in the red zone in the first quarter.
“Being down that much, our defense kept us in the ballgame all night long,” Coach Ice said.
Banks said the Statesmen knew they were the underdog coming into the game.
“We just tried to come here with great intensity, which helped out early,” he said.
Ice said he can’t complain about his players’ effort.
“I don’t have a question about our heart or our fire,” he said. “Our guys got tough over our 0-15 run. I’m happy for them to be in a big playoff game. I’m proud of our kids for getting here.”