I strongly disagree with Sen. Josh Hawley’s intent to challenge the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021, for the following reasons:
Republicans are supposed to promote state rights, yet he is challenging other states. This is hypocritical, and the Supreme Court has ruled that other states have no standing in those challenges. As someone who boasted of his clerkship to the Supreme Court, his stand is contrary to our Constitution.
States determine their voting procedures. If Republicans don’t want mail-in ballots to be valid, he should work to change Missouri’s rules. But what would that do to his election? He received mail-in ballots; does he want to invalidate those Missouri votes?
There is no evidence of fraud. Hand counts of ballots match machine tallies. When Trump’s lawyers filed objections with the courts, they could not present any substantive examples. Rudy Giuliani even claimed in court that his objection was not about fraud!
While Trump received 75 million votes, Biden received over 80 million. And he received 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232, exactly the count by which Trump beat Clinton. I noticed Sen. Hawley did not challenge that result.
He is obviously doing this to raise money for his future elections, and to keep the support of Trump’s followers. Trump is amoral, traitorous and delusional. He has lost credibility with many elected officials, even Republicans. I think he will be found guilty of numerous felonies after he leaves office (of using his office to enrich himself and family members, using election funds to pay off his debts, and lying to the IRS).
I suggest Sen. Hawley distance himself from Trump if he wants a future in politics.
Carol Schoeffel
Kirkwood