The Missouri Supreme Court on Monday, Nov. 28, denied a request for a stay of execution for Kevin Johnson. Johnson is scheduled to be executed on Tuesday, Nov. 29, for the 2005 killing of Kirkwood Police Sgt. William McEntee.
Following the court’s ruling, Gov. Mike Parson confirmed that the State of Missouri will carry out Johnson’s sentence on Nov. 29, in keeping with the Supreme’s Courts order.
“Mr. Johnson has received every protection afforded by the Missouri and United States Constitutions, and Mr. Johnson’s conviction and sentence remain for his horrendous and callous crime. The state of Missouri will carry out Mr. Johnson’s sentence according to the court’s order and deliver justice,” Parson said. “The violent murder of any citizen, let alone a Missouri law enforcement officer, should be met only with the fullest punishment state law allows. Through Mr. Johnson’s own heinous actions, he stole the life of Sgt. McEntee and left a family grieving, a wife widowed, and children fatherless. Clemency will not be granted.”
A special prosecutor filed a motion to vacate Johnson’s death sentence due to “purposeful racial discrimination.” After the Circuit Court in St. Louis County denied the motion to vacate the execution, Johnson and his attorney turned to the Missouri Supreme Court for a hearing.
McEntee, 43 at the time of his death, had responded to a medical call on July 5 for Johnson’s younger half-brother. The 12-year-old suffered a seizure at their home and died at the hospital later that day.
That same evening, McEntee responded to a July 5 call in Johnson’s neighborhood. Johnson approached his vehicle and fired five shots. McEntee’s patrol car then rolled down the street, striking a tree. Johnson followed and fired two more shots at McEntee, who was alive at the time and outside of his vehicle.
Johnson’s supporters claim his brother’s death, as well as childhood abuse, played a role in his actions.
Johnson’s case has been reviewed in the State Trial Court, Missouri Supreme Court, Federal District court, Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, and United States Supreme Court.
Missourians Against the Death Penalty and The Missouri Conference of the NAACP hosted a rally and press conference ahead of the argument outside the Missouri Supreme Court Building in Jefferson City.