In just its second year as a co-op water polo team, the Ladue-Nerinx Hall Rams won the state championships on May 13 at Pattonville High School.
The team was 16-3 through the season. Two of its three season losses were to championship opponent Marquette. The pressure was on.
After falling behind to Marquette 1-4 in the first half of the championship game, the Rams rallied in the fourth quarter, shutting out the defending champion Mustangs and celebrating a 6-4 victory. Four of the team’s six goals were scored by girls from Nerinx Hall, and seven of its 22 team members are from the all-girls high school.
“Going into this year we knew we had something special,” said Coach Jud Brooks. “Many of our players were not experienced at the high school level, but had played club.”
Brooks credits the team’s great captains and strong players. One of the team’s captains and star players all season was 16-year-old Webster Groves resident Addie Wedding. She is just finishing her sophomore year at Nerinx and was named the league’s female water polo player of the year.
It was Wedding who brought up the idea of starting a water polo team to Nancy “Mil” Milward, Nerinx Hall’s longtime athletic director. Wedding said Milward was very supportive and pursued the co-op. Since Wedding already knew several of the girls and coaches on the Ladue High School team, Ladue was a natural partner.
Wedding has many other experiences and accomplishments to her credit, including Junior Olympics last summer in Dallas, and being chosen as the Midwest representative for the National Team Training Camp in the USA Water Polo Olympic Development Program. Her goal now is to go to the next level and gain training experience.
Coach Andrew Schonhoff of Rock Hill was instrumental in Wedding’s development and has been a driving force in the growth of water polo in the state of Missouri. He was just named coach of the year and entered the Missouri Water Polo Hall of Fame.
Like many of those he coaches, Schonhoff started playing water polo in high school and fell in love with the sport. He played four years NCAA DII, setting records and achieving All-American three years and Player of the Year during his senior year of college.
During the summers, he traveled to California to train with some of the top collegiate teams.
“After college, I played (semi-pro) for two years in the New Zealand National League, and one season in the German Water Polo League,” said Schonhoff. “Both of those were incredible experiences.”
He then came back to St. Louis and started coaching at Parkway Central High School, where he’s been for 11 years. Schonhoff’s Colts recently went on to win boys state, beating St. Louis University High School 19-10.
A Family Affair
For the Weddings, water polo runs in the family. Addie Wedding’s older brother, Jake Wedding, and younger brother, Mason Wedding, both play. Their parents are involved with the Missouri Water Polo Board.
The Weddings were introduced to water polo through Schonhoff’s camp at Algonquin Golf Club in Glendale, then directed to St. Louis Area Polo (SLAP)to start writing their respective water polo success stories.
“Jake Wedding is a prime example of a kid who was in love with water polo from day one,” said Schonhoff. “I’m really honored to have been the one to plant that initial seed.”
Jake Wedding, 17, couldn’t be better positioned for success in the sport. He moved to California halfway through his sophomore year of high school, attended
online school and became a resident athlete to train with five-time Olympian Tony Azevedo at 6-8 Sports Academy during his junior year.
Jake Wedding participated in the Junior Olympics in California last summer and in several showcases. He also had the opportunity to go to Italy to play against the Italian and Croatian National teams.
“Jake is one of the most dedicated athletes we’ve had, a success story and an amazing individual,” said Azevedo, whose Olympic record includes receiving a silver medal in Beijing, five Pan American Game gold medals and eight world championships, among many other personal and coaching accomplishments.
“He not only shows up and works hard, but has become a leader at the academy,” Azevedo added.
This summer, the teen plans to be on Azevedo’s Croatian All-Star team and scrimmage other professional teams.
“My game has really been elevated. It’s been an awesome experience,” Jake Wedding said of working with the Olympian. “I was fortunate to have two supportive parents who were willing to send me off and take time away from them.”
Jake Wedding hopes to play in Europe before embarking on a journey to a career in the medical field. He said he would go to the Olympics if the opportunity presented itself.
Fourteen-year-old eighth grader Mason Wedding played for Chaminade in middle school and will continue to play in high school. He has played for the Jungle Cats and Saint Louis University High School’s development team, as well as St. Louis Area Polo, where his team placed second at the Junior Olympics.
Parents Katie and Jeron Wedding support the sport on a state level. Katie Wedding is the current president of the Missouri Water Polo Board, and Jaron Wedding serves as treasurer.
The Weddings shared life lessons they’ve learned through playing water polo. For Mason Wedding, it’s been learning to work as a team. Addie Wedding appreciates the sense of community that playing water polo offers, and Jake Wedding said it’s enhanced his ability to make quick decisions.
“You are challenged, work through adversity, learn to compromise, adapt and push through,” Jake Wedding said.
Dad Jeron Wedding said water polo is a simulation of life.
“It’s interesting to watch the kids grow, learn and deal with different personalities. They learn to work with people superior to them, and mentor other players younger and less experienced,” said Jeron Wedding.
“I love that water polo has been a family affair,” he added. “We’ve traveled together to California to watch Jake, and other states to watch Addie and Mason play — we’re all on this journey together.”
Those interested in beginning that journey can visit mowaterpolo.com/clubs for local programs. Girls interested in playing can specifically check out the all-girls St. Louis Lions team to find a supportive community. Swimmers age 10 and under can consider splashball introductory camps.