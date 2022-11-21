The Missouri Secretary of State’s troubling new proposed Rule 15 CSR 30-200.015 is a solution in search of a problem. This proposed rule would require already underfunded public libraries to enact written policies restricting access to material and programs by minors in order to qualify for state funding.
While most libraries already have policies on collection development and reconsideration of materials, this proposed rule goes much further by requiring public libraries to define what is “prurient” and “age inappropriate” for minor children under the age of 18 and would allow any individual, including non-Missouri residents, to challenge those materials.
The creation and enforcement of these additional policies would be financially and practically burdensome for public libraries, forcing librarians to police intellectual access. Definitions of “prurient interest” could be weaponized to remove, brand and restrict access to materials or programs that showcase the stories and experiences of LGBTQ+, BIPOC, women and other historically marginalized communities.
Until now, the decision about what counts as “age inappropriate” or “prurient” has always been rightfully left up to the individuals who utilize our libraries. Indeed, public libraries are not in the business of telling people what they can read or what to think. We believe in providing free access to information to our patrons. It is the individual right of our community users to make their own decisions about the ideas or viewpoints they espouse.
This proposed rule is a thinly veiled attempt to impose state-sanctioned censorship, one which would force our libraries to wade into the world of politics. Public libraries should remain places of intellectual access and community building, not tools to restrict rights and create political division. We urge you to email the secretary of state at comments@sos.mo.gov (using the proposed rule number above). The 30-day period for public comment opened on Nov. 15.
Rock Hill Public Library Board of Trustees, Webster Groves Public Library Board of Trustees, and Webster Groves Public Library Director Tom Cooper