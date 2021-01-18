Poor Josh Hawley. So knotted up in his own ego and ambition that he can’t see what an embarrassment he is to the nation, the Constitution, the Senate and the the state of Missouri.
I used to feel pretty good about saying, “I’m from Missouri.” Sure, there are dark places in our history. However there’s a lot of light here, too.
But Little Josh just took a giant step to claim the title of “Missouri’s Biggest Embarrassment.” Fortunately, he will be a one-term senator. Until he’s gone, I won’t tell people I’m from Missouri. I’ll say, “I’m from Kirkwood.”
Gerry Mandel
Kirkwood