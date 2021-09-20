Members of the House Majority Caucus have unanimously selected State Rep. Dean Plocher (R-Des Peres) to serve as the next speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives.
For the upcoming session, Plocher will continue his current role as majority floor leader and serve as the speaker designee. For the 2023 session, the full body will have the opportunity to officially elect Plocher to the position of Speaker of the House — that is, should he be reelected in November of 2022.
“I want to thank the majority caucus for their unanimous support and their confidence to lead us forward in these historic times,” Plocher said. “The work we have before us is both challenging and important. Missourians expect us to pass common sense bills that protect our freedoms and preserve the Missouri values that have made our state great.”
Plocher was elected to the Missouri House in a special election in November 2015. He represents parts of Kirkwood, Des Peres, Chesterfield, Country Life Acres, Crystal Lake Park, Frontenac, Huntleigh, Ladue, and Town & Country.
In addition to his legislative duties, Plocher is a practicing attorney, managing his own law firm in Clayton. Plocher lives in Des Peres with his wife, Rebecca, and their two children.