The state fire marshal’s office has finished reviewing the July 4 fireworks show incident that injured several people in Webster Groves. The office determined that no further investigation is needed.
The city has also been investigating the incident that injured 11 people, including two who suffered severe burns when a fireworks shell misfired into the crowd during the July 4 Webster Groves Community Days celebration.
The state had been “informally reviewing” the Webster Groves Fire Department’s report about the incident.
“The Division of Fire Safety finished informally reviewing the Webster Groves Fire Department report on the July 4 fireworks incident and determined no action is required by DFS,” said Mike O’Connell, communications director for the Missouri Department of Public Safety.
A copy of the Webster Groves Fire Department’s report includes a narrative from one of the firefighters/paramedics who was on scene when the misfire occurred. The report notes that victims were taken to the emergency medical services booth on the fairgrounds and “treated for various burns,” but none requested transport by ambulance.
A representative with the fireworks company told city fire personnel that night that a firework had exploded inside a tube and knocked over the row of fireworks next to it. This prompted a stray firework that went into the crowd, according to the report.
The Webster Groves police, fire, and parks and recreation departments have been involved in the city’s investigation. Webster Groves Parks and Recreation Director Scott Davis said city staff has concluded the “data collection phase” of its investigation, which has included discussion with fireworks operator J&M Displays, Inc.
“We discussed with staff from J&M what happened, how it happened, and if there was anything that could be done in the future to help prevent it from happening again,” Davis said. “We reviewed the scene both on the evening of July 4, and also on July 5 during daylight hours. Several of the injured persons called us and we discussed the incident.”
The city of Webster Groves has contracted with J&M Displays, Inc., for fireworks shows since 2015. Davis said no determinations or recommendations about future fireworks shows have been made or presented to the city council yet, but he expects staff will discuss it with council members during a future work session.
He said the fees for the July 4 show were waived by J&M Displays, as it did not complete the show. The July 4 show was cut short and the incident led the city to cancel a second night of fireworks on July 6.
The presenting sponsor of the July 6 fireworks show that was canceled has been refunded its money. There was no presenting sponsor for the July 4 show. Davis said gold, silver, bronze and patron donations fund Webster Groves Community Days events overall, not just the cost of the fireworks, so those donations have not been refunded.
The city has no lawsuit against J&M Displays, so there is no settlement, according to Davis. He said the city is not aware of any lawsuits that have been filed against Webster Groves in relation to the July 4 incident.
“It’s A Miracle Someone Didn’t Die”
Fireworks display operators can obtain permits from the state’s department of public safety or the local fire department. In this case, the permit was issued by the Webster Groves Fire Department.
Webster Groves Fire Chief Tom Yohe said the city put even stricter safety guidelines on J&M Displays than is typically required. J&M Displays requires a distance of 210 feet from its display site to the crowd, which is also the minimum distance set by the National Fire Protection Association.
“We didn’t feel that was adequate so we made the distance from the display site to the crowd 342 feet, which is an additional 132 feet,” Yohe said. “A barrier of chain link fence and plastic fencing was also put up.”
But those who were injured say that’s not a sufficient barrier.
“I watched the stray firework shell blast past the orange plastic fencing toward my family,” said Webster Groves resident Tracy Downing, who suffered third-degree burns on her ankle and the back of her foot during the incident.
“I will be very disappointed if this dies a quiet death and nothing changes – if we have another Fourth of July and people go and we don’t really know if it’s going to be safe,” she said.
Downing doesn’t want to see the fireworks scrapped, just made safer. She would like to see city officials and citizens to come up with a solution.
“It’s a miracle that someone didn’t die, and I do not want this to happen again. So how do we make sure everybody feels safe and come together to make that happen?”
Davis said it is ultimately the responsibility of the pyrotechnics company to ensure safety.
“We don’t have a company under contract to provide pyrotechnic services for 2020,” he said. “It would be the duty of whichever company we would enter into an agreement with to provide necessary safety measures.”