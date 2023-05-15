School districts, libraries and legislatures across the country are all having serious discussions about the need for media literacy.
The Missouri Legislature recently posted a call for online citizen comments regarding a media literacy bill in the statehouse.
Julie Smith, who serves on the media faculty at Webster University, isn’t shy about commenting about media literacy. She wrote a book on it. She also had a hand in formulating a media literacy bill before the Missouri Legislature.
Smith, author of “Master the Media: How Teaching Media Literacy Can Save Our Plugged-In World,” took on the mission of getting a media literacy proposal together for Missouri four years ago. The Illinois legislature was already considering a bill that would require media literacy to be taught in public high schools.
Smith approached state Rep. Jim Murphy, R-Oakville, in 2019 about drafting legislation for media literacy curriculum in Missouri schools. Murphy agreed that Missouri should be more proactive when it comes to media literacy and filed legislation for the 2020 session.
“I’m excited about the idea of Missouri showing it cares about its students having 21st century media literacy survival skills,” said Smith. “Young people are spending up to 11 hours daily with electronic mass media, yet we don’t talk about this nearly enough.
“Media literacy is not about hating the media,” she added. “It’s about asking questions about the messages we consume. If you check out the qualifications that employers are looking for in 2023, ‘critical thinking’ is near the top of the list.”
Although the Missouri bill has yet to pass, it’s a positive sign that the legislature recently sought citizen input on it. Murphy said the bill has been revised for this session with a plan to do the coursework as a pilot program in the beginning.
“Under the revised bill, media literacy instruction will be implemented in five different school districts and then evaluated,” said Murphy. “We are looking at putting together a panel to help devise such curriculum, and it won’t just be educators, but health professionals and people who work in the media.”
Murphy said the idea isn’t necessarily to put together the perfect media literacy course. He said there is more interest in seeing how media literacy can become a component of courses in different subject areas.
Murphy said he’s been pleased to work on the issue with Smith, a South County constituent. He said too much misinformation, especially from social media, is being exchanged and spread among all age groups.
“Too many people are getting their news from what shows up on Facebook and other internet sites,” said Murphy. “They see it. They believe it. They don’t question it or analyze it, and they spread it. That has to change. We are living in the Wild West now.
“Information is not sourced well, and we can teach people to be more discerning about what is fact and what is gossip,” he added. “Media literacy is not about making you a Democrat or a Republican — it’s about making you smart.”
Interpreting Media Messages
Smith has several colleagues at Webster University’s School of Communications who share her concerns about media literacy.
Art Silverblatt, professor emeritus of media communications at Webster University, has authored “Media Literacy: Keys To Interpreting Media Messages.”
Silverblatt said educators have to be prepared to withstand and overcome ideological attacks as they promote media literacy. He said legislative proposals have to emphasize that the coursework is non-partisan.
Smith agrees with Silverblatt. She said media literacy is a critical intellectual process, not a partisan vehicle for some political agenda.
“All proposals for media literacy instruction should make the point that the discipline is non-partisan,” she said. “I would hope all organizations in this field would adopt the ‘non-partisan language’ label.”
Smith has testified before the legislature in favor of the media literacy bill and will do so again.
“I believe media literacy is the only way we can save this republic,” said Smith. “We cannot outlaw all bad information, and we cannot outrun it. The only thing we can do is get smart about it.
“People need to realize that misinformation and biased news is very often a business decision to make money, and it’s not about supporting Democrats or Republicans,” she added. “Polarized news keeps viewers and makes money. If objective news drew audiences and made money, that is what the media companies would be doing.”
Hard To Keep Up
Smith said it’s hard to keep up with the media world. This year has seen more and more lawsuits against fake news, anger over media platforms like TikTok, and congressional hearings about the impact of algorithms and social media on children and teens.
“I think that’s one of the biggest challenges, really, trying to keep up with what the kids are doing,” said Smith. “But media literacy is not just about the kids. We all consume media messages all day long — we should all be interested in analyzing them.
“Very few of us are consuming traditional news from traditional sources now,” added Smith. “And this is also about our constant need for entertainment, about our ability to discern fact from fiction, about our self-image, how we define ourselves and others.”
Smith recently spoke to high school students at Nerinx Hall in Webster Groves about media literacy and self image. On another occasion, she spoke at the Kirkwood Public Library and urged parents to learn the basics about media literacy.
“We can’t expect teachers to do all the heavy lifting about media use,” said Smith. “These are conversations that should happen in classrooms, but also at kitchen tables, in minivans, on couches and any place where the opportunity comes up.”
Smith said one way she has tried to keep her print communications book, “Master The Media,” up to date is by using the internet. She has inserted dynamic QR codes at the end of each chapter so that new information and material can be added as needed.
“In the end, though, it’s all about constantly asking questions,” she said. “Who’s the sender? What’s their intent? How is the message designed? What information is being left out? Who benefits from a particular message?
“We should be asking these questions about newspapers, TikTok videos, movies, Tweets, memes, commercials, music videos, billboards, online ads, magazine articles — you name it,” stressed Smith. “We should always be analyzing it.”