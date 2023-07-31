We all know by now the phrase, “the rule of law.” It would appear there are legislatures in this country that will not obey a rule of law, even when it comes to a Supreme Court ruling.
Alabama is the perfect example with its conservative legislature. This legislature has refused to comply with a ruling from this very conservative Supreme Court. The Supreme Court held that a second majority-Black congressional district must be drawn, but basically, Republican lawmakers have given the rule of law the middle finger.
The reason behind ignoring the court order? Obstruct Blacks from voting! This gerrymandered map will ensure the state’s six Republican representatives will have job security. No one will challenge them in the primaries.
Our state is on the verge of becoming the next Alabama. We have districts without political opposition. Over 40 state representatives won because of this! All conservatives.
Before we fall into the pit of hypocrisy that is Alabama, let us ensure we honor the rule of law! Diversify our legislature!
Joyce Nowak
Shrewsbury