After years of determined — and ultimately failed — legal efforts to save Kevin Johnson from execution, the 37-year-old Kirkwood man was put to death by lethal injection on Tuesday evening, Nov. 29, at a state prison in Bonne Terre, Missouri.
Johnson, convicted in the 2005 killing of Kirkwood Police Sgt. William McEntee, was denied a stay of execution by the Supreme Court of Missouri in a 5-2 decision on Monday evening, less than 24 hours before he was scheduled to die.
Lawyers for Johnson immediately appealed to the United States Supreme Court, but the application for the stay was again denied.
“It took 17 years of grieving and pushing forward to get to this point,” McEntee’s widow, Mary McEntee, said in a statement after Johnson was put to death. “An execution occurred on July 5, 2005. Sgt. William McEntee was ambushed and shot five times in his police car. He crashed his car up the street, and Kevin Johnson decided to be judge, jury and executioner when he walked back to Bill’s car, and (Bill) was on his hands and knees in his own pool of blood when Kevin Johnson shot him two more times.
“When he left for work that day, we could not imagine that he would be executed by someone he gave his life to protect,” she continued. “This is something I hope no other family has to go through because you truly never forget or get over it.”
Prior to the execution Tuesday, several supporters of clemency for Johnson and anti-death penalty advocates protested outside the state prison in Bonne Terre, as well as in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Columbia and Kansas City.
Johnson is the second person to be executed in the state of Missouri this year, and two more executions are scheduled for early next year.
Prior to the lethal injection, Johnson declined a final meal. He also declined to make a final statement, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections. In a first for modern executions in Missouri, Johnson was not alone when he was put to death. His spiritual advisor was allowed to be at his side when the drug was administered.
Not present was Johnson’s daughter, 19-year-old Corionsa “Khorry” Ramey, who had asked the courts for permission to witness her father’s execution. Her request was denied, as Missouri law bars those younger than 21 from witnessing an execution.
Legal Proceedings
A special prosecutor had filed a motion in late November in the Circuit Court of St. Louis County to vacate Johnson’s execution after finding evidence that racial discrimination played a role in Johnson’s conviction and death sentence. Johnson was Black, and McEntee was white. The circuit court denied the motion.
In its decision overruling the motions for a stay of execution, the Supreme Court of Missouri on Monday, Nov. 28, noted that neither Johnson or the special prosecutor made claims of his innocence.
“Instead, they rely on claims of ‘constitutional error’ this court has considered and rejected. Nothing the special prosecutor asserts materially alters those claims or establishes any likelihood he would succeed if the case were sent back to the circuit court for a hearing,” according to the Missouri Supreme Court’s ruling.
The ruling also notes there was nothing in the special prosecutor’s motion to vacate Johnson’s execution that directly showed racial hostility or motivation in the case. It adds that there was no racial motivation in the decision by former St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch, who prosecuted the case, in seeking the death penalty.
McCulloch, who attended Johnson’s execution Tuesday, has always maintained that race was not a factor.
“I sought the death penalty, the jury agreed and recommended death, the judge accepted the jury’s recommendation and imposed a death sentence, and every reviewing court — state and federal — agreed that the sentence was appropriate and fairly imposed,” McCulloch told the Times following Johnson’s execution. “Johnson was sentenced to death and executed solely because he assassinated Sgt. Bill McEntee. Although it has been long delayed, justice has finally been done.”
Johnson had appealed his first-degree murder conviction over the years, arguing that he didn’t get a fair trial. The Missouri Supreme Court in July 2013 upheld the November 2007 conviction of Johnson in McEntee’s murder.
In denying clemency for Johnson, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Johnson had received every protection afforded by the Missouri and U.S. Constitutions.
“Mr. Johnson’s claims were reviewed by state and federal courts, and no court reversed his conviction or sentence,” Parson said after the execution. “We hope that this will bring some closure to Sgt. McEntee’s loved ones who continue to anguish without him.”
July 5, 2005
Police had been looking for 19-year-old Johnson on July 5, 2005, for an alleged probation violation. On that same day, his 12-year-old half brother suffered a seizure at their home and later died at a hospital due to a heart condition.
McEntee, who had responded to the medical emergency for Johnson’s brother, returned to the neighborhood that evening to investigate a report of fireworks. He was in his patrol car on Alsobrook Street in Meacham Park talking to a teenager when Johnson approached the passenger side of the vehicle, fired several shots and walked away.
After McEntee was shot, his patrol car rolled down the street and crashed into a tree. Neighbors called 911 and helped McEntee out of the vehicle. Johnson then walked up and shot McEntee two more times — in the back and in the back of his head. He was shot a total of seven times.
McEntee, 43, was a husband and father of three children, who were ages 13, 10 and 7 at the time of the murder. He had been a police officer for nearly 20 years. A memorial honoring McEntee is located next to Kirkwood City Hall in McEntee Memorial Park.
In Defense Of Johnson
Johnson’s defense attorneys have argued that Johnson, age 19 at the time of the murder, was upset and angry when he killed McEntee because he felt the officer had not done enough to help save the life of Joseph “Bam Bam” Long — Johnson’s 12-year-old half brother.
Johnson was convicted of first-degree murder after his second trial in 2007. The first ended in a hung jury. Johnson testified at both trails, saying he was in a trance-like state when he shot McEntee.
In his appeals and push for clemency, Johnson’s lawyers and advocates have noted his age at the time of the crime and that Johnson believed McEntee had failed to help his younger brother. They also cited the physical and mental abuse Johnson endured during his childhood.
A handful of Johnson’s former teachers from the Kirkwood School District who advocated for his clemency also relayed the abuse he suffered as a child and said he was no longer the angry 19-year-old who shot McEntee. They said he was a father and grandfather who also came to be a positive role model for other prisoners.