Student athletes from the Kirkwood Youth Hockey Association won the Blue Note Cup (PeeWee A2) State Championship on Sunday, Feb. 28, in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Springfield Spirit. Pictured with their medals are: (Front row) Parker McNichols, Jonah Nacke, William Roy, Carson Graham, Daniel Neuner, Hank Karlovic and Hayden Wilson. (Back row) Head Assistant Coach Eric Kaemmerer, Head Coach George McNichols, William Garthe, Andrew Hulsen, Daniel Shapovalov, Charlie Kaemmerer, Declan Riley, Daniel Marquitz, Colin Walters, Palmer Masson, Assistant Coach Conner Crory and Assistant Coach Pete Roy. Samuel Kennedy is not pictured.