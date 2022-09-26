Des Peres City Administrator Doug Harms recently told city leaders that two bills introduced by the Missouri General Assembly would have far-reaching effects on Missouri cities, including Des Peres.
“There have been some changes in state law and, they can tell us what we can and can’t do,” he told the Des Peres Board of Aldermen at a recent meeting. “They have absolute control over local power.”
The first bill would limit the ability of local governments to prohibit or regulate “no impact” home-based businesses. Home-based businesses are “no impact” if:
• The total number of employees or clients on site does not exceed the occupancy limit of the building;
• Sales are limited to lawful goods and services;
• It does not cause a substantial increase in traffic;
• It does not violate any parking regulations;
• Business is inside the building and not visible from the street.
“This takes away your ability to regulate home occupations so you can no longer tax them, make them get permits and no longer prohibit them,” Harms said. “They lay out a bunch of rules that are now before the planning and zoning commission to bring us into compliance with the new state law.
“It could be interpreted to prohibit Air B&B’s and home-based businesses that bring in employees on site,” he added.
City Attorney Chris Graville weighed in on the issue.
“While the bill would regulate impact, if you can’t see it from a public street, how much can the city regulate what people are doing in their homes?” he said. “COVID changed a lot of things, and many people work from their homes now.”
The second bill in the General Assembly would limit the city’s ability to “prohibit or mandate physical safety measures.” Harms said that “physical safety measures” was not clearly defined, but he interpreted it to refer to standard fencing.
The fence bill “basically says we have no authority to regulate fencing,” according to Harms.
“Not only can we not regulate, but we also can’t prohibit,” he said.
Regarding the fencing bill, Alderman John Osherow asked if the regulations applied to homeowners’ associations, and Graville said they do not.
“The General Assembly has opened a gap where cities used to be able to go into neighborhoods, whether it was signage, rights-of-way legislation or fencing,” Graville said. “Now, we are getting pushed further and further away from neighborhoods, and if there is a need, the association has to fill that gap.”
He added that utilities and lobbyists have “whittled away” the city’s ability to regulate rights-of-way on streets as well.
Harms recommended referring both of the matters to the planning and zoning commission to review city ordinances that could be affected by the laws.