Decisions, decisions ... if I’m a Robinson Elementary School parent.
Do I attend the Ableism and Racism podcast discussion (with Ibram X. Kendi) or the Queerness and Blackness podcast discussion? Should I attend the Black History or Asian American and Pacific Islander Month celebration? Or should I take the Black History tour of Kirkwood or the Cahokia tour? Should I attend the drag brunch (adult gathering) or the LGBTQIA+ social? Or do I take my child out of Robinson Elementary School and place them in a home/private school environment that isn’t obsessed with sex and race?
Legislators in 28 states have introduced bills to fund students instead of “systems” this year. Missouri is one of them. It’s called choice, and it is long overdue.
John Ritland
Kirkwood