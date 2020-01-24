To comply with new state mandates and keep favored elements of the school year calendar, Kirkwood’s elementary schools will start school two days later than the middle schools and high school next year, and the school day will be longer for middle and high school students.
Missouri’s new law, which was designed to boost tourism, prevents school districts from starting classes more than 14 days before the first Monday in September. That puts the earliest possible start date for the 2020-21 school year on Monday, Aug. 24.
To balance semester lengths and finish first semester before winter break, the first day of school for North Kirkwood Middle School, Nipher Middle School and Kirkwood High School will be that day — Aug. 24. Additionally, the middle school day is being extended five minutes a day and the high school day is being extended seven minutes a day.
To make the start of the school year as easy as possible for younger children, the first day of school for Kirkwood’s elementary school students will be two days later on Wednesday, Aug. 26.
Cindi Nelson, the district’s director of human resources, said the calendar committee, which includes teachers, parents and community members, realizes that having different start dates for elementary and secondary schools isn’t ideal for parents with children in multiple grade levels, but believes a mid-week start is best for younger students.
“The transition back to school for younger kids is really hard and this allows for a shorter, softer start for our youngest learners,” Nelson said. “It also allows for support and program adjustments to be made for students.”
There will be no school on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, because of the presidential election, as parents overwhelmingly supported not holding classes that day.
Winter break for all students will begin on Wednesday, Dec. 23, and students will return to school on Wednesday, Jan. 6.
The last day of school for all students will be an early dismissal day scheduled for Wednesday, May 27.
Staff development days have been built into the calendar and include three full days when school is not in session for students and four half days, which are early dismissal days for students.