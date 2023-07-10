Magic Smoking Monkey Theatre, 4579 Laclede Ave. in the Central West End, wants the public to experience the entire Star Wars trilogy condensed into one unforgettable hour in ‘The One-Hour Star Wars Trilogy: A Parody!’
Don’t miss this fast-paced and action-packed galactic adventure. The show runs July 13 through 16, and July 20 through 22, with all shows beginning at 8 p.m. A 2 p.m. matinee is set for Sunday, July 16.
Magic Smoking Monkey theatre exists on the razor’s edge of wit and pop culture, with past parodies such as “Jaws” and “Jurassic Park the Musical.”
For more information and tickets, visit touhill.universitytickets.com.