Webster University recently hosted its eighth annual Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Conference, with keynote speaker Michelle Zauner, best-selling author of “Crying in H Mart” and lead vocalist of band Japanese Breakfast. The sold-out kick-off conversation was led by Michelle Li, 5 on Your Side news anchor and last year’s DEI Conference recipient of the Game Changer of the Year Award. Pictured are, from left: Webster University Chancellor Beth Stroble, Michelle Li and Michelle Zauner. | photo courtesy of Webster University