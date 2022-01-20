Brown, Stanley Douglas, passed away on Jan. 12, 2022, after a brief illness. He was 74 years old and lived in Town and Country. He was born in Los Angeles, and lived many years in Tulsa before moving to St. Louis.
After a 1996 car accident while reporting for military duty paralyzed him, Mr. Brown was medically retired and became very active in lobbying for the rights of disabled veterans. He served in various leadership roles in the Paralyzed Veterans of America organization, frequently traveling to veteran conferences and lobbying trips to Washington D.C. He had several articles on legal and disability issues published in law, scholarly, and military publications. He served three years on the Missouri Governor’s Council on Disability.
He earned a BA from the University of Oklahoma, a JD from Georgetown University Law Center, and an MBA from the University of Missouri-St. Louis. As an attorney, he served in the court systems of St. Louis City and County. He served as the Circuit Court Administrator for the City of St. Louis in the 1980s. He was the deputy director of the Missouri Department of Corrections in the Mel Carnahan administration.
He served in Thailand during the Vietnam Era, and later served in the U.S. Army Reserve’s Judge Advocate General Corps, rising to the rank of colonel. He was an adjunct professor of legal studies at Webster University for many years and belonged to the Webster Groves Presbyterian Church.
One of his proudest accomplishments was helping make the Soldiers Memorial building more accessible to veterans. His story is incorporated into the museum exhibit there today.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Selma (Chumly) Brown; by his sister, Sharon; and by his dear cousin Nancy Theising. He is survived by his loving aunt, June George of St. Louis; his dear cousin, Susan (Tim) Andrews of Des Peres; and dear “nephews” Evan Theising, Jack Andrews, Joe Andrews, and Blake Andrews. He was our dear cousin, “uncle,” comrade, and friend to many.
Visitation was Jan. 17, 2022, at Kutis Funeral Home, 10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis MO 63123. A funeral followed immediately thereafter. The burial was private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Gateway Chapter, Paralyzed Veterans of America, 1311 Lindbergh Plaza Center, St. Louis MO 63132.