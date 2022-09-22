Boyle, Stanley Clyde, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, passed away suddenly on Sept. 9, 2022, at the age of 89.
He is survived by his loving wife, Christi; his children, Stan Jr. (Susan) Boyle, Lauren Boyle and Lisa (Adam) Hoffmann; six grandchildren, Ryan, John, Mike, Sarah, Hannah and Maddie; his sister, Elaine (Jack) Sanders; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Kennedy and Virginia Powell Boyle; his son, John Boyle; and his sister, Beverly (Joe) Ross.
Stan was born in St. Louis and graduated from Western Military Academy. He received a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Washington University, followed by master’s degrees in business administration and computer science. He worked for McDonnell Douglas for 34 years.
Stan volunteered as an arbiter for the BBB, served as senior warden at Grace Church and began a second career as a fine woodworker, designing and crafting beautiful bowls, vases and other items and selling them at art fairs where he developed quite a following. He held juried memberships in The Best of Missouri Hands and Greater St. Louis Artists.
He was married to Christie Hoffman Boyle for almost 57 years and together they were active at Grace Church, raised four children and traveled. Stan loved to fish, golf, winter in Tucson, Arizona, after retirement, and spend time with family.
Funeral service and reception: Oct. 5 at 2 p.m. at Grace Episcopal Church, 514 E. Argonne in Kirkwood. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grace Episcopal Church or Greater St. Louis Artists (c/o Sherry Phillips, Treasurer, 151 Bellechase, Chesterfield, MO 63017).