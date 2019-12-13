Homer Drew’s passion for basketball began as a child in the 1950’s on the basketball courts around Webster Groves, whether in the backyard of his neighbor and friend John Russell, at the outdoor courts by the old YMCA or later at Roberts Gymnasium, where he would become a standout point guard.
Drew, 75, who graduated from Webster Groves High School in 1962, recalls those days as planting his roots in the sport and later developing his desire to become a coach as a junior at William Jewell College.
“I just enjoyed playing basketball,” Drew said. “It all started at my neighbor’s court when I was 8, 9, 10 years old. Whenever they needed another player, I’d run out and play with the older kids. That made me more determined. It was a wonderful place to grow up.”
His college coaching career spanned 40 years, with the final 35 as a head coach at three different colleges in Indiana. On Nov. 24, 2019, Drew reached the pinnacle of his coaching career when he was inducted into the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in Kansas City.
Russell, now an attorney in Webster Groves, and Roger Scherig of Kirkwood were a part of those playground games.
“We’ve stayed good friends,” Drew said.
Russell, a 1959 Webster Groves graduate, played basketball at Vanderbilt University. Both Drew and Russell have been inducted to Webster Groves High School’s Hall of Fame.
Drew’s mantra during his 22 years as head coach at Valparaiso University was “Building A Tradition.” He certainly helped put the Crusaders on the winning-tradition map. Drew was a reflection of the hundreds of players he coached – humble, and down to earth on and off the court, as well as being a gritty and intense competitor who wanted to play well for his team.
He was the perfect mid-major coach, concerned more about teaching players with the same passion for the sport as himself rather than making more money and getting more media attention at major colleges. It was that same fight that helped Drew beat prostate cancer shortly after he retired in 2011.
When he retired from coaching in 2011, Drew’s record was 640-428, with 371 of those wins coming at Valparaiso. He won eight Mid-Continent Conference regular-season championships, eight tournament league titles and three NCAA Tournament games in nine appearances. His 640 victories were the sixth most among Division I coaches at the time of his retirement.
The highlight of Drew’s coaching career came in 1998 when Valparaiso advanced to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. In the first round, the Crusaders knocked off favored Mississippi 70-69 on a last-second, game-winning three-point field goal from Drew’s youngest son, Bryce.
Afterward, Bryce was seen sliding down the floor on his stomach, then was piled on by his teammates. That became an iconic moment in NCAA Tournament history. He also hugged his father and coach. The Crusaders upset Florida State 83-77 in overtime to advance to the next round the following week, where their Cinderella run ended with a 74-68 loss to Rhode Island.
Later that year, Bryce was a first-round draft choice of the Houston Rockets. He played in the NBA for six seasons and one more in Europe before joining his father’s coaching staff at Valparaiso. Drew’s oldest child, Scott, was also an assistant coach for his father at Valparaiso.
“That was very special for coach and father,” dad Homer Drew said.
Both sons were head coaches at Valparaiso before leaving for greener pastures – Scott to Baylor and Bryce to Vanderbilt. Scott has manned the sidelines for the nationally-ranked Bears since 2003. Bryce coached for three seasons at Vanderbilt and is now a college basketball analyst at ESPN, something his father did at one time.
Homer Drew did two stints as head coach at Valparaiso. In 2002, he was promoted to special assistant to the president for university advancement and his son Scott took over as head coach. Scott stayed for a year before taking over at Baylor while Homer Drew returned to the sidelines as his replacement. Homer Drew retired in 2011. Bryce then took over through 2016, until he left for his gig at Vanderbilt.
From 1988 through 2016, a Drew was the head coach at Valpo. The Crusaders’ home court is named Homer Drew Court.
Drew’s middle child, Dana, now a sports attorney, was a standout point guard at the University of Toledo for four years. She is married to Casey Shaw, who played for the Philadelphia 76ers for a year, then professionally in Europe for 13 seasons
and was an assistant coach under Bryce Drew at Vanderbilt for three years. He is now the head coach at Davidson Academy in Nashville, Tennessee, where Homer Drew and his wife Janet have lived for the past three years.
These days Homer Drew volunteers his time coaching basketball for his son-in-law’s high school team, which includes his three grandsons. Homer and Janet Drew have eight grandchildren.
“Basketball was so good to me that I wanted to teach and share my passion with others,” Homer Drew said.
Bryce Drew may have summed up his father’s life best in a recent post on social media: “Hall of Fame Coach....and an even better Dad.”