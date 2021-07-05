I was disappointed by the Harmony Homes article (June 25 issue), which implied that “resistance to change” is the basis for 800-plus neighbors in opposition to this commercial nursing facility. Despite diverse perspectives, we stand united that this project is not right for the neighborhood. That speaks volumes and our leadership should listen.
Parking 80 seniors in the middle of a residential neighborhood increases traffic and noise, period. No landscaping, stoplights or crosswalks change that fact. Ballas is already dangerous — just ask the school bus company how they mitigate collisions on a street designed as a neighborhood thoroughfare.
Speaking of parking, they only have 42 spaces. Where will all the daily family visitors park? You guessed it, side streets across Ballas with no adjacent sidewalks. Complete streets 1105.250 — take a look. Next, noise is unavoidable. The Kirkwood Fire Chief reports 11 ambulance visits to nursing facilities per month, more for assisted living. That’s lights and sirens three times per week in our backyards.
Most importantly, the developers raise major concerns. Mr. Long, of St. Louis city, has an idea for a “residential style” private-pay-only facility that is sure to make him a lot of money. But no branding strategy can hide what this is, or that it will not be held to the same standards as facilities accepting Medicare/Medicaid dollars. Nobody leading this project has any connection to Kirkwood. They found a plot of land and are hellbent to make it fit, though a suitable alternative is right across from Des Peres Hospital. Mr. Long is the owner/operator, yet he has zero experience. Should his cash cow venture fail, we will be stuck with the ruins.
I ask our leadership, is this truly the best use of the land, deserving of a special use permit that will stay the property? I vehemently argue “no.”
Jennifer Brett
Kirkwood