I was disheartened and saddened to read Mr. Waite’s recent letter — particularly today, the anniversary of the legalization of same-sex marriage across the country. Sometimes in the joy of celebrating progress, I forget how far we still have to go.
I’m not sure what I could say to change Mr. Waite’s mind — to convince him that queerness is expansive and beautiful and normal and worth celebrating. I’m not sure how to convince him that I am made in God’s image and that my God loves his trans and queer children. I don’t know how to convince Mr. Waites that my rights are not up for debate and I am beautifully unbroken. I don’t know how to argue with his hateful rhetoric and honestly, I’m tired of arguing with people who think that there’s something inherently wrong with me. It’s exhausting, dehumanizing and demoralizing.
Instead, I’ll address the other LGBT and queer people of St. Louis and say this: Happy Pride Month. We are beautiful and brave and strong. Our love is worth celebrating. Our identities belong to us alone. Wherever we are at in our journey of self discovery and coming out is valid. There is no timeline. We are resilient and glorious and proud. To anyone else hurt by Mr. Waite’s letter: I love you, I see you and you are not alone. Let’s stand proud and remember that love always wins.
Alex Berry
Kirkwood