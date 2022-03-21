Featuring amenities once only wished for, the new Kirkwood Performing Arts Center has ushered in a new era for Stages St. Louis, now celebrating its 36th anniversary.
The first full season at the $25 million venue in Kirkwood will include the world premiere and pre-Broadway tryout of “The Karate Kid – The Musical,” Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony winner “In the Heights” and the groundbreaking classic, “A Chorus Line.”
Stages St. Louis Executive Producer Jack Lane said the state-of-the-art facility contributed to producers awarding the world premiere of “The Karate Kid — The Musical” to Stages this summer, May 25-June 26, in The Ross Family Theatre before bowing on Broadway.
“Everything came together. This space is very zen,” Lane said. “It’s truly a perfect place.”
The first karate action musical is based on the 1984 movie that became a cultural phenomenon that grossed $130 million worldwide and earned an Academy Award nomination for Noriyuki “Pat” Morita as Mr. Miyagi. The film also increased the popularity of karate in the United States and launched a five-movie series, animated television series and the Netflix original series “Cobra Kai,” set to start its fourth season in December.
The heartwarming martial arts drama Columbia Pictures film follows Daniel LaRusso, a teenager who learns how to defend himself and compete in a tournament against his bullies.
“It found its voice. It’s quite spiritual. It’s a universal story of understanding and acceptance,” Lane said.
About 35 people will arrive in St. Louis next month to begin tech preparations and rehearsals for “The Karate Kid — The Musical.”
Lane said the set design includes striking innovations.
“We’ve never had anything like this at Stages before. It’s an intense collaboration,” he said.
The journey to bring the musical to life with dedication and energy is not unlike the path Stages St. Louis has taken over the past 35 years, advancing musical theater as an art form and also providing education for the past 16 years at the Stages Performing Arts Academy.
Stages leaders hope this will put the St. Louis region on the map as a pre-Broadway tryout destination.
“Almost everything about this is mind-blowing,” said Gayle Seay, the new artistic director for Stages St. Louis, adding there will be a lot of “firsts” this season. “We’re very excited.”
“The Karate Kid — The Musical” isn’t the only production with big news.
The second show of the season, “In the Heights,” is a 2008 musical with concept, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda and a book by Quiara Alegría Hudes. The story takes place over three days in Washington Heights in New York City’s upper Manhattan, in a largely Dominican American neighborhood. “In the Heights” will be presented July 22-Aug. 21.
The third and final show will be “A Chorus Line,” Sept. 9-Oct. 9. The triumphant dance sensation “A Chorus Line” ran on Broadway for more than 15 years and won nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, in 1976 and a Pulitzer Prize. Having played all the female parts of the show at one time or another, Stages’ new artistic director Seay will direct the show.
For more information about the season, visit www.StagesStLouis.org.