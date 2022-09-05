Stages St. Louis wraps up the 2022 season with “A Chorus Line,” Sept. 9 through Oct. 9, at The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave.
The “one singular sensation” that exhilarated Broadway for over 15 years returns to Stages. Telling the triumphant and heartbreaking story of a group of professional dancers auditioning for the chorus of a Broadway musical, “A Chorus Line” speaks eloquently to anyone who’s ever stood on line to land a job. With an unforgettable score that includes “I Hope I Get It,” “One” and “What I Did For Love,” “A Chorus Line” is a celebration of the music, movement and emotion of musical theatre.
A Chorus Line is intended for mature audiences.
Learn more and buy tickets online at stagesstlouis.org.