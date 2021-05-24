Stages St. Louis Artistic Director and co-founder Michael Hamilton has announced that he will be retiring at the end of the 2021 season.
“From our opening season in 1987 to our launch into the stunning new Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, every moment at Stages has been an extraordinary one for me. As I explore and embrace the next chapter in my life, my heart will always remain at Stages,” Hamilton said.
“It is truly a life legacy that I am incredibly proud of,” he continued. “But I am particularly proud and grateful of all the extraordinary people that I met and worked with in my 35 years at Stages. That is something I will be able to keep in my heart for the rest of my life.”
A co-founder of Stages St. Louis, Hamilton has directed over 100 productions in his 35-year Stages history, and has been the creative force behind the company’s most iconic productions. For his work at Stages, Hamilton has been honored with multiple awards including the Arts and Education Council’s 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award (with Jack Lane) and both Kevin Kline and St. Louis Theatre Circle Awards for Outstanding Director of a Musical.
Hamilton’s list of award-winning productions include “Footloose” (2005), “The Fully Monty (2007), “Promises, Promises” (2010), “Anything Goes” (2015) and “Man of La Mancha” (2019). Additionally, his acclaimed production of “Always ... Patsy Cline” (2013) was not only transferred to the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, but also played a record breaking eight-month run at the Playhouse at Westport Plaza.
“As the saying goes, there will be very big shoes to fill with the departure of Michael Hamilton,” said Mosbacher Family Executive Producer Jack Lane. “But, I have no doubt that there is a future artistic leader of Stages out there waiting for us.”
Stages is establishing The Michael Hamilton Artistic Fund, through which contributions will support the advancement of artistic needs at Stages. A national search has started for the new artistic director.
Hamilton’s critically-acclaimed “Always ... Patsy Cline” runs Aug. 6-Sept. 5, followed by the Stages premiere of “Jersey Boys” which will be staged Sept. 24-Oct. 24.