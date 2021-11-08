The Black Box Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center will henceforward be known as The Strauss Black Box Theatre, following a large donation to theatre group Stages St. Louis by philanthropist Mary Strauss.
“The generosity of Mary Strauss to the St. Louis community is legendary,” said Jack Lane, executive producer of Stages St. Louis. “This incredibly special gift to name the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center Black Box Theatre will no doubt resonate for decades to come.”
Strauss and Lane met in 1986, one year before Stages St. Louis had its inaugural season. Thirty-five years later, Strauss remains a supporter and mentor of Stages St. Louis.
“For the past 35 years, I have supported and watched Stages grow from a small professional theatre to a venue for pre-Broadway musicals,” said Strauss.
“With the opening of the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, including a Black Box space, I saw this opportunity as an ongoing way to help nurture the future of St. Louis performing arts,” she added.