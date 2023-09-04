Stages St. Louis rounds off its 2023 season with “Million Dollar Quartet,” playing at The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., Sept. 8 to Oct. 8.
The music industry stars aligned by happenstance when Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins came together for an impromptu 1956 recording session at Sun Records in Memphis. This legendary session became known as the “Million Dollar Quartet” and is the setting for this wildly entertaining audience favorite.
Filled with classic tunes such as “Blue Suede Shoes,” “I Walk the Line,” “Hound Dog” and “Great Balls of Fire,” “Million Dollar Quartet” is sure to have audiences dancing in the aisles.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit StagesStLouis.org.