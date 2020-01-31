This past Monday evening, Jack Lane, executive producer for Stages St. Louis, and Michael Hamilton, Stages’ artistic director, were honored with the Lifetime Achievement Awards by the Arts and Education Council of St. Louis.
More than 700 people attended the event at the Chase Park Plaza.
“We are pleased to be celebrating these very deserving honorees at the 2020 St. Louis Arts Awards. Their contributions to the St. Louis arts and culture community are inspiring examples of the many ways we each can keep art happening,” noted Cynthia A. Prost, Arts and Education Council president and CEO.
The arts organization cited Hamilton, a Kirkwood native, for his directing or choreographing over 100 past Stages productions. He has been previously honored with multiple Broadway World, St. Louis Theatre Circle and Kevin Kline award nominations for Outstanding Director of a Musical.
In addition to his numerous awards for shows ranging from “Footloose” to “The Full Monty” to “Drowsy Chaperone,” his work has been seen regionally at Mill Mountain Theatre, Alabama Shakespeare Festival, Cohoes Music Hall and Music Theatre North.
Lane was cited as multiple award-winning producer of “The Humans” (2016 Tony Award for Best Play), “Fun Home” (2015 Tony Award for Best Musical), “Peter and the Starcatcher” (2012 Tony Award Nominee for Best Play), and the much acclaimed Broadway musical, “The Prom,” nominated for seven Tony Awards.
Lane has served on the Arts and Education Council board of directors and various arts commissions. He serves on the MAC Awards Advisory Panel and the Educational Theatre Foundation’s National Board of Trustees.
“I feel our award is really for all of our Stages family,” said Artistic Director Hamilton. “On a personal level, I take satisfaction in this award because my intention in life was always to be a performer and it is a thrill to be so acknowledged as a director.”
Lane said he takes satisfaction in a recognition for the St. Louis-New York City theatre connection that he has worked to establish, and that will be a major asset for the new performing arts center in the heart of Kirkwood.