Stages St. Louis recently announced alterations to the 2020 season due to effects of coronavirus after an extensive discussion with leadership.
In a letter signed by Executive Producer Jack Lane, Artistic Director Michael Hamilton, and Associate Producer Andrew Kuhlman, administrators said they had decided to cancel scheduled productions of “A Chorus Line,” “Alice In Wonderland and
“La Cage Aux Folles.” The Sept. 4 - Oct. 4 production of “Always...Patsy Cline” will continue as scheduled.
“In 34 seasons of presenting Broadway quality musical theatre productions to the people of St. Louis, we have never been forced to cancel a performance, let alone a production,” read the letter. “While these decisions were incredibly difficult to make, we do believe they were made with the best interests of our audience, artists, staff and community in mind.”
Subscribers will receive a letter in the first week of May confirming schedule changes and laying out all ticketing options. Single tickets for “Always...Patsy Cline” will be on sale online or by phone starting June 1, or at the Kirkwood Box Office later this summer.
For more information, visit stagesstlouis.org.