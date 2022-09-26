Stages St. Louis recently announced the lineup for its 2023 season. Disney’s “AIDA” runs from June 2 to July 2. Murder mystery “Clue” hits the stage July 21 through Aug. 20. Last but not least, “Million Dollar Quartet” will have audiences rocking Sept. 8 through Aug. 8. All performances will be held at The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave.
A timeless love story for the ages, “AIDA” tells the tale of the transcendent love triangle between Aida, a Nubian princess stolen from her country; Amneris, an Egyptian princess; and Radames, the soldier they both love. Set in a time of great turmoil in ancient Egypt, this story of forbidden love has thrilled audiences for over 20 years.
Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, “Clue” is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. The play begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects. Sip soup with Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. Peacock, Colonel Mustard, and a host of other classic oddballs as this “whodunnit” unravels.
The music industry stars truly aligned by pure happenstance when Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins came together for an impromptu 1956 recording session at Sun Records in Memphis. This legendary session became known as the “Million Dollar Quartet” and is the setting for this wildly entertaining audience favorite. Filled with classic tunes such as “Blue Suede Shoes,” “I Walk the Line,” “Hound Dog,” and “Great Balls of Fire,” “Million Dollar Quartet” is sure to have audiences dancing in the aisles.
Season ticket renewals for the 2023 season begin Oct. 7, 2022, and new season subscriptions go on sale Jan. 9, 2023. Single tickets and exchanges are available for subscribers beginning March 6, 2023, with single tickets going on sale to the general public beginning April 3, 2023.
For more information, visit StagesStLouis.org or follow Stages on Facebook and Instagram.