Stages St. Louis recently announced the lineup for its 2023 season. Performances will be at The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave.
A timeless love story for the ages, “AIDA” tells the tale of the transcendent love triangle between Aida, a Nubian princess stolen from her country; Amneris, an Egyptian princess; and Radames, the soldier they both love. “AIDA” runs June 2 to July 2.
Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie that was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, “Clue” the play is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery.
“Clue” begins at a remote mansion, where six mysterious guests assemble for an unusual dinner party. When their host turns up dead, they all become suspects.
“Clue” hits the KPAC stage July 2 to Aug. 20.
The music industry stars aligned by happenstance when Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins came together for an impromptu 1956 recording session at Sun Records in Memphis. This legendary session became known as the “Million Dollar Quartet” and is the setting for this wildly entertaining audience favorite. Filled with classic tunes such as “Blue Suede Shoes,” “I Walk the Line,” “Hound Dog,” and “Great Balls of Fire,” “Million Dollar Quartet” is sure to have audiences dancing in the aisles.
“Million Dollar Quartet” rounds off the season Sept. 8 to Oct. 8.
Single tickets and exchanges are now available for subscribers, with single tickets going on sale to the general public beginning April 3.
For more information, visit StagesStLouis.org.