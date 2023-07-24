STAGES St. Louis is the region’s foremost not-for-profit company committed to preserving and advancing the art form of musical theatre through excellence in performance and education.
In 2023, STAGES celebrates its 37th season of producing Broadway-quality theatre at The Ross Family Theatre in the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. To date, STAGES professionals have produced 106 musicals with nearly 3,600 performances, playing to more than one million patrons.
All productions are fully accessible to individuals with disabilities, and each season, STAGES provides hundreds of complimentary tickets to underserved populations, including low-income seniors.
“STAGES is proud to present productions that employ both Broadway actors as well as some of the best local talent St. Louis has to offer,” said Executive Producer Andrew Kuhlman. “We pride ourselves being a community-based organization first and foremost.”
STAGES St. Louis also houses the STAGES Performing Arts Academy, which offers courses and camps for students ages 2-18, as well as adults. Unique to the St. Louis region, the Performing Arts Academy also offers the Access the Arts program, which enables neurodiverse youth and adults, as well as students living with disabilities, to fully participate in musical theatre arts.
“In addition to being the top regional employer of local union actors, STAGES educates thousands of students each year at its Performing Arts Academy, the region’s only year-round arts school with a comprehensive curriculum run by a professional theatre company,” said Kuhlman. “Through the Academy, we hope to engage and cultivate the next generation of theatre performers and supporters.”
The 2023 STAGES Season continues with the first play at STAGES in over 30 years, based on the whodunnit board game, CLUE (July 21 – August 20). Our finale of the 2023 Season will be the rock-n-roll smash hit featuring the music of Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Johnny Cash – MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET (September 8 – October 8). Learn more at stagesstlouis.org.
210 E. Monroe Ave. • Kirkwood • 314-821-2407