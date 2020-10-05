Stages St. Louis has announced its 35th Anniversary Season. The 2021 season includes the return of the most popular show in Stages history, “Always...Patsy Cline.”
Other shows include the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-Winning “A Chorus Line,” the Stages premiere of the Broadway sensation, “Jersey Boys” and the Family Theatre Series production of “A Year With Frog and Toad.”
The 35th Anniversary Season for Stages also marks the move into the organization’s new home in The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center. The 40,000 square foot facility features the 529-seat Ross Family Theatre, where all future productions of the mainstage season will play.
A flexible studio theatre will serve as home for the Family Theatre Series.
Stages will welcome American Idol alum and Broadway star Diana DeGarmo as Patsy Cline, alongside Stages-favorite Zoe Vonder Haar as Louise Seger in the encore of “Always...Patsy Cline.”
“Always...Patsy Cline” runs May 28 through June 27. The touching and true story of country music legend Patsy Cline and her friendship with Texas housewife Louise Seger is told through Louise’s heartfelt and often hilarious memories.
“A Chorus Line” runs July 16 through Aug. 15. The one singular sensation that exhilarated Broadway for over 15 years returns to Stages. “A Chorus Line” is the winner of the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical,
“Jersey Boys” runs Sept. 3 through Oct. 3. Take an exhilarating journey into the music of the cultural phenomenon’s Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons with the Tony Award-winning musical.
“A Year With Frog and Toad” runs June 15 through June 27. Acclaimed author Arnold Lobel, winner of both the Newbery and Caldecott Awards, reached international status with his “Frog and Toad” book series. These two beloved characters hop from page to stage in the Tony Award nominated musical.