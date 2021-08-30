An announcement was made on Aug. 25 in New York, Tokyo and St. Louis that Stages St. Louis would be presenting the pre-Broadway engagement of “The Karate Kid, The Musical” at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.
This is the first major residency of a pre-Broadway musical ever in St. Louis, and marks the establishment of a pre-Broadway tryout tradition in Kirkwood.
The limited, pre-Broadway, performances of the stage musical adaptation of “The Karate Kid, The Musical,” will begin on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, and run through Sunday, June 26, 2022, in the Ross Family Theater of the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.
“The Karate Kid, The Musical” is based on the smash 1984 hit Columbia Pictures movie, which became an instant cultural phenomenon. “The Karate Kid, The Musical” will have a book by the film’s screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen, and music and lyrics by Drew Gasparini.
This pre-Broadway engagement will bring over 40 artists from around the world to the St. Louis region.
“When we built the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center we knew great things would come of it in so many ways, and we’re starting to see that happen,” said Kirkwood Mayor Tim Griffin. “Having a pre-Broadway premiere at our performing arts center is incredible, and Jack Lane with Stages St. Louis has been a great partner in helping make this happen for our community. This announcement signals that the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center is now on the map.”
The opening of the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, with its innovative design and state-of-the-art facilities, and Stages St. Louis has set the stage to debut Kirkwood as the go-to destination for pre-Broadway musicals, according to a statement from the city of Kirkwood.
“When the city envisioned the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, we knew it needed to have the ability to accommodate the type of large-scale productions that you’d see in Chicago or Los Angeles,” said Russ Hawes, chief administrative officer for the city of Kirkwood. “This world premiere is a realization of that vision, and a real turning point for Kirkwood, Stages St. Louis, and the entire St. Louis Region.”