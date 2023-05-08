Stages St. Louis’ “In the Heights,” a jubilant celebration of culture, community and connection, won six awards at the annual St. Louis Theater Circle Awards earlier this month.
“In the Heights” garnered Outstanding Musical Production, Music Director, Choreography, Set Design, Costume Design (tie) and Ensemble in a Musical.
Stages St. Louis’ world premiere of “The Karate Kid — The Musical” won Outstanding Lighting Design. Jack Lane, retired executive producer of Stages, announced that the musical is Broadway-bound in 2024.
The St. Louis Theater Circle has been presenting annual awards for regional professional theater for more than 10 years. This year’s ceremony, held April 3 at the Repertory Theatre of St. Louis’s Loretto-Hilton Center on Webster University’s campus, was the first in-person event since 2019 due to the pandemic.
Roughly 90 productions were considered for this year’s event.
Luis Salgado, who made “In the Heights” pop with his spirited direction and vibrant choreography, accepted awards while praising the theater community in St. Louis. He and actor Ryan Alvarado, a nominee for playing Usnavi, flew in from New York City to attend .