Stages St. Louis presents Broadway legend Liz Callaway, who is bringing her acclaimed holiday cabaret to the Ross Family Theater at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave., on Saturday, Dec. 18. Shows for “A Holiday Celebration with Liz Callaway” are at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Callaway, who is also the Emmy Award winning voice of Anastasia, will dazzle the audience with warmth and wit as she sings holiday favorites such as “Joy To The World,” “Grown Up Christmas List,” “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,” and “What Are You Doing New Years Eve.”
For more information or to purchase tickets to “A Holiday Celebration with Liz Callaway,” visit stagesstlouis.org.
The lineup the Stages St. Louis 2022 season includes “The Karate Kid The Musical” (May 25 to June 26), “In The Heights” (July 22 to Aug. 21) and “A Chorus Line” (Sept. 9 to Oct. 9).