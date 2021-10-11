Visit the Ross Family Theater at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center for a journey back in time to the music of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons in the Tony Award-winning production of “Jersey Boys.” The show runs now through Oct. 24.
“Jersey Boys” features 30 show-stopping performances of the 1960s hits that took the group all the way to the top of the charts including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You,” “Dawn” and “My Eyes Adored You.”
For information and tickets, visit tinyurl.com/n69pjepz.