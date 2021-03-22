In response to continuing COVID-19 restrictions, Stages St. Louis has amended its 2021 season.
The mainstage production of “A Chorus Line,” as well as the Family Theatre Series production of “A Year With Frog & Toad,” have been canceled. However, Stages will still celebrate its 35th anniversary season and move into the new Kirkwood Performing Arts Center with revised schedules for “Always ... Patsy Cline” and “Jersey Boys.”
“Always ... Patsy Cline” (Aug. 6 through Sept. 5) and “Jersey Boys” (Sept. 24 through Oct. 24) will be performed in the new Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, 210 E. Monroe Ave.
“Our top priority since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the health and safety of our patrons, performers, staff, students and community,” said Jack Lane, executive producer of Stages St. Louis. “Despite the challenges of the past year, I cannot imagine a better way to celebrate a return to live theatre than with our 35th anniversary season premiering at our new home in The Ross Family Theatre at the Kirkwood Performing Arts Center.”
Two-show subscriptions will be on sale beginning May 17, as will subscriber exchanges and subscriber single ticket sales. General public single sales will begin June 1.
Any further changes to the 2021 season will be posted on the Stages website and shared via email and social media. For more information or tickets, call 314-821-2407 or visit www.stagesstlouis.org.