Growing up on the outskirts of St. Louis, Franklin Killian vividly remembers the excitement of driving into the city to see live theater, unaware at that time where his passion would some day lead him.
Hailing from Cedar Hill in rural Jefferson County, Killian was inspired by the theater he saw at venues like the The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis and The Muny. He wanted to be the one standing under the spotlight, making audiences feel the way he felt watching the drama play out on stage.
“I’m going to tell stories like these — stories that make me feel like this,” the young Killian told himself, embarking on a career of stage and screen.
The pursuit of acting first took Killian to college in Colorado, then to study and perform in New York City, and ultimately, to the bright lights of Hollywood. Through the years, he landed parts on the stage and appeared on the small screen in shows like “Criminal Minds” (2013), and “Rizzoli & Isles” (2014). He participated in several Shakespeare festivals, tried his hand at writing and also appeared in short films.
But marriage and the desire to start a family brought Killian back to St. Louis about two years ago. Settling in Webster Groves, he and his wife, Kim, welcomed son Franklin a year ago, and the couple’s second child is on the way.
“I remember when I would drive through here as a kid thinking that Webster Groves is ‘Pleasantville,’” he said. “Our neighbors here have been so great.”
Since moving to Webster, Killian has been busy juggling the roles of father, husband, actor and entrepreneur. He recently performed in the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Sweat,” produced by St. Louis’ The Black Rep.
The 2021 show was so well received that the ensemble was asked to perform for playwright Lynn Nottage. The occasion was for the 39th annual William Inge Theater Festival where Nottage was being honored for her award-laden career. The event drew some of the biggest names in American theater to Independence, Kansas, in April of this year.
“It’s a difficult show. It took a lot of work to get the momentum we needed,” Killian said. “To do it once for the playwright — it’s difficult to not be moved by that.”
The play itself is a tense drama about friendships, families, class and race. Set in blue-collar Reading, Pennsylvania, in the years 2000 and 2008, the story takes place over a series of flashbacks. Killian’s character, Jason, sets the play in motion as he speaks to a parole officer. The play then explores the events that led to his imprisonment.
Despite the heavy tone and content of the play, including an all-out barroom brawl, Killian said it was a joy to be part of the cast.
“I have an obsession with empathy in storytelling,” he explained, adding that the Inge Festival was a special moment in his career. “When artists come to this little town it makes the whole community better.”
Boba B!tch
On a more flavorful front, Killian’s most recent obsession is all about boba tea. The drink, with its signature tapioca “bubbles,” is the inspiration for his new business venture — Boba B!tch. His hot-pink food trailer has been making the rounds in recent weeks, sporting its namesake Shiba Inu mascot on the side.
“I just had a vision of this little dog’s face smiling,” Killian explained, noting that boba stands in cities like New York and Los Angeles inspired his business.
“I wanted to be cheeky. It’s delicious. It’s sexy. It looks like a circus,” he added.
Killian purchased the trailer and converted it for food service during the winter, readying for a debut season in 2022. He also developed his own 10 signature flavors in his home kitchen, calling the project a “labor of love.”
Friends and family helped him perfect rich drinks like the “Bloody Oath,” which incorporates coffee and a cream cheese salted mousse. Pineapple tea with boba is served up as “The Pool Kids” for those seeking something lighter.
“I was not going to move forward until everyone tried a drink and said, ‘That’s amazing,’” he said. “There are a thousand different ways boba can go, but I decided to follow in the footsteps of the little old ladies in Taiwan.”
Killian explained that the signature “bubbles” in the drink are made from tapioca starch. Once shaped into pearls and cooked, the boba is then sweetened with brown sugar. The chewy pieces can be added to any number of drinks, and Killian’s menu features both fruity teas and rich coffees.
In its first season, Boba B!tch has already been served at Webster Groves High School, Union Barbershop in Soulard, and most recently at the Grub and Groove in South City’s Francis Park.
“I had a pretty thick queue for five hours straight and sold out before 6 p.m.,” he said of the Grub and Groove. “It was so much crazy fun.”
Boba B!tch will be back in action soon. The trailer appears the second Saturday of the month at Macklind Markets (also South City) through November.
The best way to track down the trailer is to follow Killian and his adventures on Instagram at @bobabitchstl.