Webster Groves School District staff members who fill in during teacher shortages will now be compensated for their time, following a vote at the March 10 board of education meeting.
According to Sandy Wiley Skinner, the district’s assistant superintendent of human resources, staffing during the last school year has been especially challenging due to a lack of substitute teachers. The pool of substitutes, she said, dropped about half during the pandemic.
“We had our aides, our tutors, our teachers, counselors, everybody kind of stepping in to ensure that students were taught every day,” she said. “Should a substitute not show and another teacher or aide have to step in, this would afford us the ability to compensate them for their time.”
The pay rates approved are as follows:
• Aide/Support Staff: $35/day for covering class all day, $5/hour additional for covering one period, and $17.50/day for covering half the school day.
• Teacher: $29/hour additional for covering one period, and $66/day for covering half the school day.