St. Peterfest will return for the first time since 2019 this weekend.
Scheduled for June 3 and 4 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 243 W. Argonne Drive in Kirkwood, the two day festival includes carnival rides, games for kids, live music and food.
Festival hours are from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, June 3, and from 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 4. A dedicated “Kidzone” will be open from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and from 2 to 8 p.m. on Saturday. In addition, a rock climbing wall will be available. There will be performances throughout the weekend by local dance studios and local musicians, including a St. Peter school graduate DJ.
Raffle tickets are being sold online and at the event for $25 each, or $100 for five. The top prize is $10,000 cash. Second and third prizes are one year of tuition at St. Peter school or $5,000 cash and $1,000 cash, respectively.
Kevin Stillman, director of finance and operations for St. Peter Church, said food and raffle tickets can be purchased with debit or credit cards, but tickets for the rides and games are cash only. There will be two ATMs available.
For raffle tickets, visit stpeterkirkwood.org.