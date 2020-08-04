Saint Mary Magdalen Catholic School, 8750 Magdalen Avenue, will be returning on August 20 for in-person learning.
School staff has been working over the summer to clean and disinfect all areas of the school for a safe return of the children. A coronavirus operations/safety plan handbook has been developed — using feedback from Principal Kathy Wiseman, teachers and parents from the medical field — outlining all of the precautions to be set in place.
Before the start of the school day, children and staff will complete a health screening and will have their temperatures taken before entering the building. Classrooms have been set up for social distancing, masks will be worn and grades will be staying with their cohorts. The school building will be constantly disinfected throughout the day and non-essential people will not be allowed to enter the building.
"Knowing children are starved to be in a community and have interaction with others, Saint Mary Magdalen feels face to face education is the best way to continue to bring the mission of our church and our school to our families while keeping healthy and safe," wrote Director of Marketing Tina Hogan. "We are excited to bring the students back to Saint Mary Magdalen knowing their safety and health are our number one priority."