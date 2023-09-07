If your idea of “barbershop singing” is four men wearing straw hats and crooning old-fashioned songs, you’re about a century behind the times. Just ask the women of the St. Louis Vocal Project who meet in Kirkwood — they’ll get you up to date.
“Modern barbershop is vibrant, and distinctive, and it doesn’t involve singing corny songs from the 1920s,” said Rose McAndrew of Kirkwood, who joined the group last year. “We want to turn that notion on its head, because barbershop singing is fun, contemporary and for women.”
The St. Louis Vocal Project will prove its musical mettle at show on Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Kirkwood Community Center Theatre. The 7:30 p.m. performance is called “21st Century Barbershop” and features a championship chorus, plus three award-winning barbershop quartets.
“We will be singing modern songs from ‘Frozen II,’ ‘The Greatest Showman,’ and songs from Michael Buble and Pentatonix, to name a few,” said McAndrew. “One of the quartets, Take 4, was named the 2022 ‘International Harmony Queens,’ the highest honor in all of female barbershop.”
McAndrew, who teaches at St. Louis Community College including the Meramec campus in Kirkwood, explained that female barbershop is no different than male barbershop with a four-part a capella. The named parts are the same: tenor, lead, baritone and bass.
“There is a difference in that the arrangements are pitched for treble voices,” said McAndrew. “Barbershop includes more complicated chords than just major and natural minor chords —you can find major sevenths, harmonic minor chords and more.”
McAndrew stressed that she is not a musical theorist. That accolade goes to David Wright, professor emeritus of mathematics at Washington University. He gives the group a special edge.
“He arranges some of our music,” said McAndrew. “He also happens to be the husband of our director, Sandi Wright. The Wrights are both internationally renowned in the barbershop community.”
Award Winning Singers
Under Sandi Wright’s direction, the St. Louis Vocal Project a capella chorus brought home several awards from the Harmony, Inc. Quartet and Chorus Contest held in Bloomington, Illinois, in June. The annual competition included choruses from all over the upper Midwest.
Appearing in only its second contest ever, the chorus of 30 singers won first place, along with most improved score, for its performance of “Hopelessly Devoted To You” from the musical “Grease” and the famous Motown favorite “Dancing In The Street.”
In addition, the St. Louis Vocal Project’s three quartets — Take 4, Fierce and Great Day — won first, second and third place respectively in the quartet contest.
“Our real goal was just to beat our previous score,” said director Wright. “I was so surprised and so proud when we won. Our determination was to rise above and beyond COVID, and it paid off.
Early in the pandemic, the chorus had to move to virtual rehearsals. Members soon learned they could not sing together on Zoom.
“We tried. It was pretty funny, but it did not work,” said Wright.
Instead, the group used the pandemic time for education and social bonding. When weather permitted, members met outdoors to sing. When vaccines became available, they started to gather indoors again — all vaccinated and masked.
“All choruses have struggled to survive the pandemic,” said St. Louis Vocal Project Board Member and Kirkwood resident Susie Slavney. “It was especially hard after it became known that singing is about the most dangerous thing you can do in terms of spreading the virus.
“We are lucky to have such a close-knit, dedicated group of singers who have stuck together and met the challenges,” Slavney added.
Really Big Show
McAndrew said the St. Louis Vocal Project has been preparing all year for the Sept. 9 concert in Kirkwood.
“It’s our primary public performance,” she said. “People will be able to see our chorus sing a variety of pieces, including our two contest pieces.”
McAndrew joined the group in October 2022. She found out about it through Slavney, as the two played pickleball together.
“She invited me, and the other women who we play pickleball with, to a guest night,” said McAndrew. “I went because I was active in singing in choruses in high school and at Knox College, but hadn’t done any formal performance since then.”
St. Louis Vocal Project President Jen Traber of Affton is inviting women singers from anywhere in the St. Louis area to consider joining the group.
The music is put together by world-famous arrangers, specifically for women’s voices, in four-part harmony. The common element is tight harmony with complex, ringing chords.
Prospective members should know the repertoire includes old and new music from genres including jazz, pop, folk and Broadway. They should also know that straw hats, suspenders and mustaches are not required.
More information about the St. Louis Vocal Project or the Sept. 9 concert, visit stlvocalproject.com.